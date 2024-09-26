SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in September

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $2.14 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

