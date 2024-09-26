STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

STAA stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

