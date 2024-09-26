STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $131,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

