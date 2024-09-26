Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $802.06

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 802.06 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 798.60 ($10.69), with a volume of 78328703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.20 ($10.22).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.73) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.39) to GBX 1,020 ($13.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.67 ($13.12).

The stock has a market cap of £19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 744.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 725.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,790.70%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

