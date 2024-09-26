Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity at Standard Lithium

In other Standard Lithium news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total value of C$43,250.00.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.