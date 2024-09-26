Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.47

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.47 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 834023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

