Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in September

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Shares of STAEF remained flat at $16.98 during midday trading on Thursday. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

