Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

