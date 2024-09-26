Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.99

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.99 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.27). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.27), with a volume of 142,981 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.06. The company has a market cap of £375.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.14.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.