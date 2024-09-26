State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

