State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.66 Million in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TORM by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. TORM plc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.87%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.41%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

