State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.28% of Clipper Realty worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Clipper Realty ( NYSE:CLPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

