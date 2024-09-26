State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Wolfspeed worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 292,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 205.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.8 %

WOLF stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

