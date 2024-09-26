State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 141,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2,086.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $200,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

