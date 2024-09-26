State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $19,152,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 160.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $7,760,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tronox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 449,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

TROX stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

