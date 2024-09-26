State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,447 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth $103,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in BBB Foods by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BBB Foods by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBBB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

