State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 105,895 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,895 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sunrun worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 990,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,289 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

