State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 180,169 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,169 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Uranium Energy worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 886,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.