State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,306 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,292,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

