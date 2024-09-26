State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,890 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FirstService were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,982,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 47.6% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 104,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 43.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FirstService by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 213,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in FirstService by 20.4% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $181.45 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

