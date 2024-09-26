State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 46,661 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.