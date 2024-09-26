State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,992 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 378,478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Janus International Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 230,075 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

