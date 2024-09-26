State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in State Street by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,466,000 after purchasing an additional 259,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

