Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,264 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 3,061,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STCN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 439,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,276,076.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,552,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,634,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

