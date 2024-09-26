Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,421,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 747,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 51.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 71,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.30 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

