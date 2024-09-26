Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

