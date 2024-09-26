Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,460 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.94. 1,789,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.