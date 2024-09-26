STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TUG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $36.11.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.