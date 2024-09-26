STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $25.46.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
