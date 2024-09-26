STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

