Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $248,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

