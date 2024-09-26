Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 39.5 %

SFIX stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

