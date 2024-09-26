Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,880,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582,887 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix makes up 4.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Trading Down 39.5 %

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.