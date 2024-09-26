Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 26th (AMP, BMA, DOC, DRD, FCX, FSBW, FTI, GEHC, GPN, HSY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 26th:
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $476.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $485.00.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $163.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $184.00.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.
Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
