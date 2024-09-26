Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 26th (AINC, AIRI, APTO, BLK, CARA, CBOE, CLLS, CME, CMLS, CTLT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 26th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ashford Inc alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). They issued a hold rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK). They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.