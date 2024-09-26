Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 26th (BILI, CLRB, CPB, MD, NPK, NXST, NYCB, PRO, RIG, SBUX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 26th:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

