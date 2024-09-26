Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

KPLT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

