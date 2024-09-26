StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTO

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.