StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $380,556.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.