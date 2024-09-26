StockNews.com Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 575,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 104.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,753 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.