StockNews.com Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

