StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

