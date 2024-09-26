StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
OMEX opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.57.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
