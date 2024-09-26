StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

