StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Sify Technologies’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited ( NASDAQ:SIFY Free Report ) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

