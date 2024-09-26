StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

