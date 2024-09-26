StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

