StockNews.com Lowers Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Hold

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SPOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 182,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,933. The company has a market cap of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Spok has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

