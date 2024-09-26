StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.46. 16,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $88.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

