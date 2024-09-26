StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CVR Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.46. 16,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $88.94.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Featured Stories
