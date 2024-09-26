StockNews.com Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to “Buy”

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE GHC traded up $16.19 on Thursday, reaching $814.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $766.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.88. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Graham by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Graham by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

