StockNews.com Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to “Buy”

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Graham Price Performance
NYSE GHC traded up $16.19 on Thursday, reaching $814.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $766.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.88. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
