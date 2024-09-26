StockNews.com Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to “Buy”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.98. The company had a trading volume of 674,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

